New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ), a global AI-driven fashion technology company, announced today that it will be participating in the Market Movers Investor Summit on Tuesday May 5, 2026. The presentation will take place at 05:40 PM ET at the historic Bank of New York. Ronen Luzon, Founder & CEO" will be giving the presentation.

The Market Movers Investor Summit is a premier, high-access event on Wall Street. The Inaugural program features fireside chats with Alex Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of A-Rod Corp, and Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Capital, in addition to company presentations and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

Event Details:

Summit Dates: May 5, 2026

May 5, 2026 Company Presentation: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 05:40 PM ET

05:40 PM ET Location: 48 Wall Street, New York, NY (The original Bank of New York)

Request an invitation to attend at www.marketmoverssummit.com.

Summary of Market Movers Investor Summit

The 2026 Market Movers Investor Summit begins on May 4th with a kickoff party at the legendary Delmonico's, followed by a full day of programming on May 5th. The summit brings together public and private company executives, fund managers, and family offices for a focused, high-caliber experience. The agenda includes company presentations, exclusive fireside chats and keynote sessions, a pop-up lunch from the legendary Katz Delicatessen and a surprise musical guest.

About MySize, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) provides AI-driven sizing and commerce solutionsdesigned to increase conversion, reduce returns, and support efficient omnichannelretail operations worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes proprietary technologyplatforms serving brands, retailers, and consumers across global markets.

About Market Movers

Market Movers is a next-generation investor conference designed for people responsible for capital, growth, and strategic outcomes. Hosted on Wall Street inside the original Bank of New York, the event brings together public & company leaders, investors, real estate principals, founders, and operators for a focused, high-access experience. The emphasis is on meaningful conversations, real connections, and perspectives that extend beyond a single market or asset class.

To learn more about the Market Movers Investor Summit, visit:

https://www.marketmoverssummit.com

Source: The Money Channel NYC