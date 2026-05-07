Scientists from the University of New England's Australian Institute for Strategic Artificial Intelligence are using artificial intelligence and powerful supercomputers to assess potential solvents to separate silicon wafers with minimal contamination. Australia Researchers from the University of New England and the Australian Institute for Strategic Artificial Intelligence are using artificial intelligence (AI) and supercomputers to develop methods for recycling silicon wafers with minimal contamination. Silicon, currently the most valuable component in a solar panel, cannot be recycled to its ...

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