EQS-News: Genesis Holdings, Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Travaleo Participates in Exclusive Miami Gathering Hosted by Aurami Capital and MRI Showcasing St. Regis Miami Residences With Sergio "Checo" Perez



07.05.2026 / 14:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MIAMI, FL - May 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Travaleo (OTCID: GNIS) announced its participation in a private, invitation-only gathering hosted by Aurami Capital and Miami Real Investment (MRI), led by Travaleo Co-CEO Hans Baumgartner, bringing together global investors and industry leaders to showcase the St. Regis Miami "The Residences". The event follows Travaleo's active presence during Miami Grand Prix week, including its participation in a prior high-profile gathering featuring Pierre Gasly, and reflects a broader, coordinated strategy to engage global investors through curated experiences aligned with major international events. The event was organized in collaboration with Jorge Perez, a pioneering force behind the transformation of Miami into a global luxury real estate destination and founder of Related Group, whose developments have helped define the city's skyline over the past decades. The gathering highlighted the St. Regis Miami "The Residences" under construction, located on re-known Brickell Avenue, Miami. Held at The Mexican, a recently opened, high-end Mexican restaurant overlooking Biscayne Bay on Brickell Key, the evening provided an intimate setting for discussions among ultra-high-net-worth individuals, developers, and strategic partners active in the branded luxury real estate segment. A featured guest of the evening was Sergio Perez ("Checo"), a multi-time Grand Prix winner and one of the most recognized drivers in international motorsport, whose presence reinforced the growing convergence between elite global talent, brand power, and premium real estate opportunities. Travaleo's continued presence across these gatherings reflects an emerging strategy centered on aligning premium real estate opportunities with influential global networks - including world-class athletes and public figures - particularly in the context of globally significant events such as the Miami Grand Prix. "What we are seeing in Miami is a convergence of global capital, iconic developments, and influential networks," said Oscar Brito, Co-CEO of Travaleo. "Our approach is to be present where these elements naturally come together, creating opportunities to engage meaningfully with both investors and strategic partners." This follow-on event further highlights the strategic value of Travaleo's partnership with Aurami Capital and MRI, which enables the platform to access and participate in highly curated, high-impact environments in a capital-efficient manner. "We continue to have very constructive discussions with select partners, including Sergio, and are making encouraging progress toward potential areas of collaboration," said Hans Baumgartner, Co-CEO of Travaleo. "Our focus remains on ensuring any future initiatives are aligned with the long-term vision of building institutional-grade branded luxury investment vehicles." While no formal arrangements have been announced, the ongoing dialogue reflects a growing interest among globally recognized figures in participating more directly in the structure and positioning of premium real estate investment opportunities. The event further underscores Miami's emergence as one of the most dynamic luxury real estate markets globally, supported by a steady influx of international capital, high-profile developments, and world-class events such as the Miami Grand Prix. Travaleo continues to work alongside strategic partners, including Aurami Capital and MRI, to support the structuring and evolution of branded luxury investment opportunities through its digital infrastructure and compliance framework. About Aurami Capital Aurami Capital is a real estate investment platform focused on branded luxury residential and hospitality opportunities and operates as a subsidiary of Miami Real Investment. https://auramicapital.com/ info@auramicapital.com About Miami Real Investment (MRI) With over 20 years of experience, Miami Real Investment is a leading brokerage firm specializing in branded luxury pre-construction real estate in Miami. With a track record of handling transactions for VIP clients, F1 drivers, public figures, and international investors, Miami Real Investment offers unmatched expertise and dedicated service, ensuring client satisfaction at every step of the buying process. The company offers a 360 approach, including investment portfolio design, market analysis, tax planning, and legal advice from top real estate lawyers. https://miamirealinvestment.com/ info@miamirealinvestment.com About Travaleo Travaleo is a branded real estate investment and development platform wholly owned by Genesis Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GNIS), focused on identifying, structuring, and managing income-producing and development-oriented real estate projects. The platform emphasizes professionally underwritten assets, brand-driven developments, and disciplined execution aligned with long-term ownership strategies. Travaleo's digital investment infrastructure enables accredited investors to participate in curated branded luxury real estate opportunities through structured investment vehicles designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and investor access. https://www.travaleo.com/ X: @Travaleo_ invest@travaleo.com About Genesis Holdings, Inc. Genesis Holdings is a publicly traded holding company focused on the development, acquisition, and management of operating businesses and real-asset-related initiatives. The Company emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, sound governance practices, and long-term value creation for shareholders. https://www.regen.digital/

X: @regnisnyc Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, the failure to retain management and/or key employees, availability and cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history, failure to successfully close any proposed transactions, failure to raise sufficient capital, failure to file any required filings properly, and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Genesis Holdings assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

News Source: Genesis Holdings, Inc





07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News