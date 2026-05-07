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WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 21:58
9,790 US-Dollar
+0,10 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, announced today that it will be presenting at the Needham 21st Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on May 12-14th and the LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference May 17-19th, 2026.

Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman, Doug Gaylor, President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, will be available to meet and discuss Crexendo's recent accomplishments including the successful acquisition of Estech Systems, Inc (ESI) and its Crexendo's 11 consecutive quarters of GAAP Profitability.

The event information for each conference is as follows:

Needham 21st Annual Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference
May 12-14, 2026
Westin Grand Central Hotel in NYC
Crexendo Presenting Tuesday May 12 at 1:30 in the Ambassador Room
1x1's available Contact - conferences@needhamco.com

LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference
May 17-19, 2026
LUXE Sunset Blvd. Hotel in LA
Crexendo Presenting on Track 1 - Date and Time to be announced
1x1's available Contact - registration@ldmicro.com

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 240 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
dgaylor@crexendo.com
602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1164683

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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