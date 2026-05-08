Centennial, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE: NPRA) (OTCQB: NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026. Nepra Foods has been invited to present at this year's event. Billy Hogan, CEO, Chadwick White, CVO, and Kim Mayo, Investor Relations, will be speaking on behalf of the Company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: May 19th, 2026

Presentation Time: 4:00 PM PT Track 1

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors. The Company is honored to participate in the LD Micro Invitational and appreciates the opportunity to engage with the investment community. Nepra looks forward to sharing its strategy, progress, and long-term vision with investors as it continues to focus on building shareholder value.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated functional wellness company delivering clean-label solutions. The Company partners with category leaders, emerging brands, and technology innovators to build resilient, ethically driven supply chains while bringing advanced food solutions to market.

From early-stage product development through large-scale commercialization, Nepra provides tailored capabilities including formulation, ingredient technology, co-manufacturing, e-commerce management, and retail distribution. The Company collaborates with leading ag-tech partners to translate innovation into real-world applications, supporting the development of high-quality, nutritious products.

Nepra is committed to expanding the reach of forward-thinking food brands while advancing more sustainable and responsible industry practices, delivering solutions that benefit consumers, producers, and the environment. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296635

Source: LD Micro