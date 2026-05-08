DALTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (OTCQB:DXYN) regarding results for 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Monday, May 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-407-0989

Conference ID No. 13760324

To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://investor.dixiegroup.com.

A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live broadcast, dial in information as follows:

877-660-6853

Conference ID No: 13760324

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.

CONTACT:

Allen Danzey

Chief Financial Officer

706-876-5865

allen.danzey@dixiegroup.com

SOURCE: The Dixie Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-dixie-group-2026-q1-earnings-release-and-conference-call-1165477