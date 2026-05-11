The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces First Quarter 2026 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for the first quarter 2026. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will discuss its results and address investor questions during a conference call today, May 11, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Access to the call can be found at https://investors.mosaicco.com, or through the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available for one year.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free) +1 877-883-0383 International Dial-in number +1-412-902-6506 Participant Elite Entry Number 5369074 Link to Webcast of the Conference Call: https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) helps the world grow the food it needs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of potash and phosphate fertilizer which are essential inputs for the world's farmers. Through the Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is advancing the next generation of biological solutions designed to improve nutrient use efficiency, strengthen crop performance, and support more sustainable agricultural systems. As a Fortune 500 company with 13,000 employees serving customers in more than 40 countries, Mosaic is helping build resilient and productive food systems for the future. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Paul Massoud, CFA, 813-775-4260

paul.massoud@mosaicco.com Media:

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

media@mosaicco.com Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-announces-first-quarter-2026-results-1165625