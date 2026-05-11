Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - California Nanotechnologies Corp. (TSXV: CNO) (OTCID: CANOF) ("Cal Nano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Cal Nano is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 19, 2026 at 4:00 PM. Eric Eyerman, CEO, will be presenting on behalf of the Company.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM PDT

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About California Nanotechnologies Corp.

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. With our unique expertise in processing metallurgic powders into parts, global leaders trust us to help push the boundaries of applied material science. Headquartered in Greater Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts advanced processing and testing machinery and capabilities across two manufacturing facilities for materials research and production needs. Our customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

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Source: LD Micro