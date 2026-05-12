Redwood City, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Biotricity, Inc (OTCQB: BTCY) announced today that it will be participating in the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA May 18th and 19th, 2026.

Biotricity, Inc is scheduled to present on Monday, May 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM. Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, will be presenting on behalf of the company.

"LD Micro brings together an important audience of investors focused on innovative growth companies like Biotricity," said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. "We believe Biotricity is well positioned at the intersection of cardiac diagnostics, remote patient monitoring, and AI-driven healthcare automation. As we continue to scale our technology platform, expand our commercial footprint, and strengthen our recurring revenue model, our focus remains on improving access to high-quality cardiac care while building long-term shareholder value."

Event: LD Micro Invitational XVI

Date: Monday, May 18, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM PDT

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Summary of LD Micro Invitational XVI

The 2026 LD Micro Invitational XVI will take place May 18th and 19th, 2026 at the Luxe Hotel Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 5:30 PM PT on May 17th in conjunction with a welcome reception.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 18th, followed by panels and keynote speakers.

Presentations will take place from 9:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 19th, followed by the LD Micro Moneyball Afterparty.

This two-day event will feature micro and small-cap companies across all sectors, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Biotricity, Inc

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through its dynamic, investor-driven conferences and curated company exposure, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To register, please contact: registration@ldmicro.com.

Source: LD Micro