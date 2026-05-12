SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Advancing a Differentiated Next-Gen GLP-1 Platform

Disseminated on behalf of SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) and may include paid advertising.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via BioMedWire -- SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by BioMedWire (BMW), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "The Next Generation of the GLP-1 Revolution Is Already Underway," please visit: https://ibn.fm/dPBdb

Obesity and type 2 diabetes mellitus ("T2DM") have become two of the most pressing healthcare challenges worldwide, driving rising rates of cardiovascular disease, fatty liver disease, kidney complications and escalating healthcare costs. What began as a niche class of diabetes medications has evolved into one of the most transformative therapeutic categories in modern medicine, with GLP-1 receptor agonists now reshaping obesity treatment, metabolic care and potentially even neurodegenerative disease management.

Against this backdrop, SureNano Science Ltd., through its subsidiary GlucaPharm Inc., is advancing a differentiated next-generation GLP-1 platform centered on GEP-44, a novel triple agonist peptide designed to improve efficacy, tolerability and delivery flexibility in one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets in history. SureNano is one of the emerging microcap companies operating in the GLP space.

About SureNano Science Ltd.

SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) is a Canadian life sciences company focused on acquiring, developing and advancing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets with the potential to address large and growing global health markets. SureNano Science Ltd. has acquired GlucaPharm Inc., a next-generation GLP-1 pharmaceutical company developing GEP44, a patented peptide targeting obesity and metabolic disorders with improved tolerability and potential noninjectable delivery?(refer to press release dated?February 23, 2026).?The initial business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNano?surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA. SureNano Science Ltd. is now developing into a pharmaceutical focused company through the advancement of a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.SureNano.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:?The latest news and updates relating to SURNF are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/SURNF

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