Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) ("SureNano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of GlucaPharm Inc. ("GlucaPharm"), a next-generation glucagon-like peptide ("GLP") pharmaceutical company developing a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease with improved tolerability and delivery potential. The acquisition of GlucaPharm meaningfully strengthens SureNano's platform by accelerating its transition from an enabling-technology company into a near-term pharmaceutical value creator within one of the fastest-growing global drug markets. GlucaPharm's GEP44 developments directly align with SureNano's strategy of next-generation solutions that improve performance, tolerability, and delivery, mirroring SureNano's core value proposition: to improve how advanced therapeutics are delivered and experienced by patients.

As previous announced, this Transaction has been structured as a share exchange where a total consideration paid by SureNano for this acquisition amounts to 8,100,999 common shares of the Company issued to GlucaPharm shareholders and warrants to purchase 5,000,000 common shares of the Company issued to the holder of GlucaPharm warrants, per the terms of the agreement (refer to press release dated November 19, 2025). The shares issued to GlucaPharm securityholders will be subject to the following hold period legend: the securities may not be sold, transferred, hypothecated or otherwise traded until the later of the approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange of a 2026 Annual Form 5A submitted by SureNano, and the release of the Company's 2026 annual audited financial statements.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nihar R. Pandey as a Director and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Pandey is an experienced biochemist and clinical researcher with over 25 years of expertise in drug discovery and development. He has developed several IP-protected drug formulations and led advancements in R&D and regulatory compliance. Dr. Pandey has a Ph.D. in Clinical Biochemistry, and has received postdoctoral training from the Department of Medicine, University of Montreal, Clinical Research Institute of Montreal, and McGill University. He was appointed as a Research Scientist at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute and Hospitals (OHRI-Neuroscience) and was a Group leader for Drug Discovery and Development at Liponex Inc. in Ottawa, Canada.

GlucaPharm is developing GEP44, a novel, patented peptide developed by researchers at Syracuse University, which has demonstrated significant weight reduction and blood glucose normalization in preclinical studies, without the nausea and gastrointestinal side effects commonly associated with first-generation GLP-1 drugs currently on the market (such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro). GEP44 is exclusively licensed from Syracuse University and represents a second-generation GLP opportunity targeting comparable or superior efficacy with improved patient tolerability.

The global GLP market remains in its early stages and is currently dominated by injectable, first-generation therapies such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, which have generated substantial revenues and strong market adoption. GlucaPharm's platform is focused on advancing a differentiated GLP asset with the potential for non-injectable administration, including oral, sublingual, or nasal delivery, which management believes could materially expand patient adoption and long-term market penetration.

GlucaPharm is advancing GEP44 in collaboration with an experienced Australian contract research organization (CRO), with an IND-enabling FDA study followed by Phase I Clinical Trial expected to commence in Australia in the coming months. Key development milestones are anticipated over the next six to nine months, including IND progression and early clinical validation.

"This acquisition marks a transformational milestone for SureNano," said Charles MaLette, CEO of SureNano Science Ltd. "GlucaPharm provides the Company with a highly differentiated GLP asset at a time when demand for effective, better-tolerated metabolic therapies continues to accelerate globally. With an experienced development team, a clear FDA pathway, and strong institutional support, we believe GEP44 positions SureNano to participate meaningfully in one of the most significant pharmaceutical markets of the decade."

SureNano recently completed $1.25 million in financing (refer to press release dated December 10, 2025) including warrants exercisable at $0.35, intended to support near-term development and subsequent funding rounds. The combined company is supported by a management team with demonstrated experience in drug discovery, obesity and diabetes related research, advancing assets through the FDA regulatory pathway and capital markets experience.

As GEP44 advances through IND, Phase I, and Phase II-III development towards FDA approval, management expects SureNano to be positioned as one of the only micro-cap public companies developing GLP technology, with direct exposure to the multi-hundred-billion-dollar GLP-1 metabolic market, and the potential to compete alongside large pharmaceutical incumbents, based on current preclinical results.

About GlucaPharm Inc.

GlucaPharm Inc. is a next-generation GLP-1 pharmaceutical company developing GEP44, a patented peptide targeting obesity and metabolic disorders with improved tolerability and potential non-injectable delivery.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) is a Canadian life sciences company focused on acquiring, developing, and advancing innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology assets with the potential to address large and growing global health markets. The initial business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA. SureNano Science Ltd. is now developing into a pharmaceutical focused company through the advancement of a patented therapeutic candidate designed to address obesity and metabolic disease.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that a) Phase I Clinical Trial is expected to commence in Australia in the coming months, b) management expects SureNano to be positioned as one of the only micro-cap public companies developing GLP technology, with direct exposure to the multi-hundred-billion-dollar GLP-1 metabolic market, and the potential to compete alongside large pharmaceutical incumbents, based on current preclinical results, c) Key development milestones are anticipated over the next six to nine months, including IND progression and early clinical validation, d) management believes the potential for non-injectable administration, including oral, sublingual, or nasal delivery could materially expand patient adoption and long-term market penetration, e) we believe GEP44 positions SureNano to participate meaningfully in one of the most significant pharmaceutical markets of the decade, and f) demand for effective, better-tolerated metabolic therapies continues to accelerate globally. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

