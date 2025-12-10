Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - SureNano Science Ltd. (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) (the "Company" or "SureNano") is pleased to announce, as a follow-up to its news release dated November 5, 2025, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement to raise $1,250,000 through the issuance of 10,000,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.125 per Unit.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision, such that if at any time after the date that is four months and one day after the closing, the Company's Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at a closing price of $0.50 or greater per Share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the Warrant will expire on the thirtieth (30th) day after the date of such notice (the "Acceleration Provision").

In consideration for their services in introducing subscribers to the Company under the Private Placement, finders may receive commission of 6% cash and 6% common share purchase warrants, exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months.

In connection with the private placement, the Company paid cash commissions of $75,000 and issued an aggregate of 600,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain brokerage firms and agents for introducing subscribers to the Company. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to receive one Common Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.35 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the Acceleration Provision.

The Common Shares, Warrants and Finder's Warrants, together with all securities which may be issued on exercise, are subject to a hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use proceeds of the Private Placement for operating expenses, including legal and audit fees, general working capital, expenses related to exploring new markets for its SureNanoTM surfactant, and continuing to evaluate potential business combinations with complementary companies. In the event that the Board approves one or more potential transactions, then the proceeds will also be used toward entering into one or more agreements relating to business combinations or acquisitions and completing the business combination or acquisition transactions. The forward- looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

About SureNano Science Ltd.:

The business of SureNano Science Ltd. is the sale and distribution of the SureNano surfactant, which is a ready-to-mix food grade compound that provides the base for high performance nanoemulsions to create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. The Company has an exclusive license to distribute the SureNanoTM surfactant within Canada; Oklahoma, USA; and Colorado, USA.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of SureNano. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of SureNano. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include that a) the Warrants will be accelerated as described above and b) the Company will use the proceeds as described. Although SureNano believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because SureNano can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277545

SOURCE: SureNano Science Ltd.