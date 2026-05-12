Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) ("SGHC", the "Company" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced that management will attend the following upcoming investor conferences and events:

21st Annual Needham Technology, Media, Consumer Conference

May 14, 2026 Virtual

Attendees: Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer, Alinda Van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer, Spencer McNally, Chief Analytics and Modelling Officer, and Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations

Morgan Stanley Co. LLC in partnership with RMB Non-Deal Roadshow

May 14, 2026 London, United Kingdom

Attendees: Neal Menashe, Chief Executive Officer, Alinda Van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer, and Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

May 18, 2026 Boston, MA

Attendees: Alinda Van Wyk, Chief Financial Officer, and Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations

Wolfe Research May Consumer Growth Conference

May 18, 2026 Virtual

Attendees: Spencer McNally, Chief Analytics and Modelling Officer, and Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations

Canaccord Genuity Non-Deal Roadshow

May 26, 2026 New York, NY

Attendees: Spencer McNally, Chief Analytics and Modelling Officer, and Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations

23rd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

May 28, 2026 Minneapolis, MN

Attendees: Spencer McNally, Chief Analytics and Modelling Officer, and Nkem Ojougboh, Head of Investor Relations

For further information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact a representative of the appropriate firm.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is a holding company for a leading global online sports betting brand (Betway) and multi-brand gaming businesses (Spin). The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, North America and Africa. The group's sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling agile operation and execution in a diverse range of markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. Super Group was placed at number 5 in the latest EGR Power 50 rankings. For more information, visit www.supergroup.com.

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Contacts:

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investors@supergroup.com



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