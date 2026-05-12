Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW). MKTW's 1Q26 improved the forward setup by showing that the FY25 recovery is broadening into paid subscriber growth, higher ARPU, and reaffirmed FY26 cash flow targets. The reported GAAP revenue decline and negative CFFO understated underlying operating trends; revenue recognition continues to reflect older billings cohorts given the multi-year recognition structure of subscriptions, while CFFO reflected front-loaded marketing investment tied to improving customer acquisition conditions. In our view, the quarter supports the thesis that MarketWise has moved beyond the 2024 trough and is continuing to shift toward a smaller, higher-value subscriber base with improving monetization and meaningful capital return.

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Key Takeaways:

Billings rose 15.5% y/y to $81.4M, signaling demand recovery ahead of GAAP revenue recognition.

ARPU reached $738, up from $419 in 1Q25, reinforcing the shift toward higher-value subscribers.

$52.7M cash, no debt, $1.80 dividend target, and $50M buyback support the shareholder-return thesis.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

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Source: Reportable, Inc.