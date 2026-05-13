Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment of Mineral Resource Estimate - Tonopah West Silver-Gold Project, Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA" effective March 25, 2026 and dated May 12, 2026 (the "Technical Report") for the Company's 100%-owned Tonopah West silver-gold project ("Tonopah West"). The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted May 19, 2014, and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 31, 2026 news release announcing the results of a preliminary economic assessment for Tonopah West. There are no material differences in the Technical Report from the information disclosed in the March 31, 2026 news release.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy of the Technical Report is also located on the Company's website.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West Project, situated in the historic "Queen of the Silver Camps" in a jurisdiction consistently ranked as one of the top mining regions globally. The Company is backstopped by a veteran board and technical team with a proven track record of discovering, financing, and building major precious metal mines in Nevada and globally. Blackrock is committed to establishing a secure, high-margin, domestic supply of silver and gold.

Additional information on Blackrock Silver Corp. can be found on its website at www.blackrocksilver.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297264

Source: Blackrock Silver Corp.