Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q1 update by CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Interim Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2026, Minesto invites investors to a webinar, Monday 18 May at 2 pm (CEST). CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.
The webinar will take place online at 2 pm (CEST) on Monday 18 May 2026.
The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.
Welcome!
Please register your attendance here:
Minesto - Q1 Presentation 2026 - Finwire
The Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2026 was published on May 4, distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com
Contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com
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