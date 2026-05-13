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WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
München
13.05.26 | 08:08
0,078 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0730,07714:45
PR Newswire
13.05.2026 13:06 Uhr
120 Leser
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Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q1 update by CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Interim Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2026, Minesto invites investors to a webinar, Monday 18 May at 2 pm (CEST). CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 2 pm (CEST) on Monday 18 May 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.
The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.
Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome!

Please register your attendance here:

Minesto - Q1 Presentation 2026 - Finwire

The Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2026 was published on May 4, distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/invitation-to-minesto-s-webinar--q1-update-by-ceo,c4348351

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-minestos-webinar-q1-update-by-ceo-302770830.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.