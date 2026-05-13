Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto's webinar: Q1 update by CEO

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Interim Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2026, Minesto invites investors to a webinar, Monday 18 May at 2 pm (CEST). CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present and share key updates from Minesto, followed by a Q&A session.

The webinar will take place online at 2 pm (CEST) on Monday 18 May 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be broadcast through Finwire TV.

Following the session, a recording will be available online.

Welcome!

Please register your attendance here:

Minesto - Q1 Presentation 2026 - Finwire

The Management Statement 1 January-31 March 2026 was published on May 4, distributed through press release and available at www.minesto.com

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

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