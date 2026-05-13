EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Travelex Q1 2026 Results



13.05.2026 / 13:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

Q1 2026 Results

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

13 May 2026

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

13 May 2026

Travelex Q1 2026 Results

The Company reports results for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 for Travelex International Limited and its subsidiaries (the 'Group'), a global travel money provider and wholesale banknote supplier:

• Trading in Q126 was impacted by the Middle East conflict, which disrupted regional stores, global currency supply chains and travel patterns. The Group has actively taken steps to support colleagues, customers,partnersand local communitiesaffected by the conflict.

• Revenue was £93.8m, £22.3m lower than Q1 2025. Excluding Brazil, revenue was £78.4m, £22.3m lower than Q125.

• Underlying EBITDA loss was £2.9m, £3.7m adverse to Q125. Excluding Brazil, underlying EBITDA loss was £3.9m, £3.9m lower than Q125.

• Targeted reductions in overheads and support costs, and a decrease in trading costs in line with revenue, mitigated the impact on EBITDA. The Group continues to focus on cost discipline and operational efficiency.





Disclaimer:

These Q1 2026 Results are preliminary and reflect management's current view of the Group's quarterly performance. They are unaudited.

Enquiries:

Travelex

For investor-related queries:

Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com

For other enquiries:

Press@travelex.com

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