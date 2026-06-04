EQS-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
/ Key word(s): Bond
NOTICE OF RESULT OF CONSENT SOLICITATION
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex")
4 June 2026
Travelex announces results of consent solicitation in relation to Notes Reduction and Proceeds Loan Reduction
Further to its announcement dated 5 May 2026, Travelex is pleased to announce that the consent solicitation in respect of the 3.01% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS2248458049; Common Code: 224845804 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS2248458551; Common Code: 224845855) (the "Sterling Last-Out Notes"); the 15% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2028 (Reg S: ISIN: XS3194920388; Common Code: 319492038 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS3194920628; Common Code: 319492062) (the "Sterling First-Out Notes"); and the 3.01% Senior Guaranteed Secured Notes due 2029 (Reg S: ISIN: XS2248456936; Common Code: 224845693 / Rule 144A: ISIN: XS2248457405; Common Code: 224845740) (the "Euro Notes" and together with the Sterling Last-Out Notes, the "Last-Out Notes", and the Last-Out Notes together with the Sterling First-Out Notes, the "Notes") has concluded with the requisite majority of noteholders approving the Notes Reduction and the Proceeds Loans Reduction as detailed in the Notice of Written Resolution dated 5 May 2026.
In order to implement the noteholder approved Notes Reduction and Proceeds Loans Reduction: (i) the Notes Trustee subsequently instructed the Clearing Systems to apply the pool factor adjustment to effect the Notes Reduction; and (ii) the Company entered into an amendment to the Proceeds Loans Agreements to effect the Proceeds Loan Reduction.
Enquiries:
Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com
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04.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
|8 Sackville Street
|W1S 3DG London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44(0)7584336458
|E-mail:
|Victoria.benis-lonsdale@travelex.com
|Internet:
|https://www.travelex-corporate.com/
|ISIN:
|XS3194920388, XS3194920628
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2339926
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2339926 04.06.2026 CET/CEST