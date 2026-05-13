ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI on May 19th, at 2:00 pm ET

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (the "Company" or "ACCESS") (NYSE American:ACCS), a leading communications technology company delivering Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions, today announced that Brian Balbirnie, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, will present at the LD Micro Invitational XVI on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT (2:00 p.m. ET) at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. The presentation will also be available via live webcast at https://ldmicroevents.com/.

ACCESS Newswire is also a sponsor of the Invitational, being held May 17-19, 2026, and will be powering its new Social Monitoring for all presenting companies during the three-day event.

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, May 18th and Tuesday, May 19th. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit here or email James@haydenir.com

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "commit," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "goal," "project," "continue to," "confident," or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, our expectation to launch our social monitoring platform with our industry-leading AI Interactive Distribution Report before the end of March this year, our anticipation of generating incremental revenue though premium subscription tiers and per release pricing for our new offerings beginning in Q2 2026, our belief our agility and lean corporate structure are among our greatest competitive advantages as the only publicly traded independent newswire, our belief we are positioning ourselves to be where the market is going and our plan to focus on turning operational discipline into innovation, growth and sustained profitability..

Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov, including the Company's Annual Reports filed on Form 10-K, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie

(919)-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

(646)-536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-to-present-at-the-ld-micro-invitational-xvi-on-ma-1166116