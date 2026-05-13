KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) will publish its interim report for Q1 2026 on Wednesday, 27 May 2026.

Later that day, CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will present the company's operational and financial results for Q1 2026 in a live webcast. The webcast is hosted and moderated by Cecilia Hallström, BioStock.

The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, where questions can be asked during the event or submitted in advance by e-mail to redaktion@biostock.se.

Date: Wednesday 27 May 2026

Time: 14.00 CEST

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://biostock.se/en/2026/05/live-q1-rapportkommentar-med-fluoguide-27-5/

Questions can be sent in advance by email to redaktion@biostock.se or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website after the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

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Attachments

Invitation to FluoGuide A/S live webcast on 27 May 2026

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/invitation-to-fluoguide-a%2fs-live-webcast-on-27-may-2026-1166428