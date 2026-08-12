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WKN: A2PJ4S | ISIN: DK0061123312 | Ticker-Symbol: 96X
Frankfurt
12.08.26 | 09:55
2,650 Euro
-0,38 % -0,010
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUOGUIDE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.08.2026 11:14 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Invitation to FluoGuide A/S Live Webcast on 25 August 2026

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2026 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO) will publish its interim report for Q2 2026 on Tuesday, 25 August 2026.

Later that day, CEO Morten Albrechtsen and CFO Ole Larsen will present the company's operational and financial results for Q2 2026 in a live webcast. The webcast is hosted and moderated by Cecilia Hallström, BioStock.

The presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session, where questions can be asked during the event or submitted in advance by e-mail to redaktion@biostock.se.

Date: Tusday 25 August 2026
Time: 14.00 CEST

Please login to the webcast via the following link: https://biostock.se/2026/08/fluoguide-kommenterar-q2/

Questions can be sent in advance by email to redaktion@biostock.se or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.

A recorded version of the presentation will be available on FluoGuide's website after the webcast.

For further information, please contact:
Morten Albrechtsen, CEO
FluoGuide A/S
Phone: +45 24 25 62 66
E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Follow FluoGuide on linkedIn
Follow FluoGuide on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fluoguide/

Sign up to receive FluoGuide news
Sign up to receive FluoGuide news: https://fluoguide.com/investor/email-alerts/

Attachments
Invitation to FluoGuide A/S live webcast on 25 August 2026

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/invitation-to-fluoguide-a%2fs-live-webcast-on-25-august-2026-1206417

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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