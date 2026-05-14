Battery X Metals Announces Corporate Awareness Engagement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has engaged bullVestor Medien GmbH ("bullVestor") to provide digital marketing and investor awareness services aimed at increasing market awareness of the Company and its business for a one-month term commencing May 18, 2026.

bullVestor is arm's length to the Company. Under the terms of the engagement, bullVestor will be responsible for strategic planning, procurement and implementation of native advertising campaigns across premium financial advertising networks, as well as overseeing progress and reporting on results throughout the campaign. The objective of the engagement is to increase awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community.

The Company has agreed to pay bullVestor a total fee of €150,000 (approximately CAD $240,675) payable upon commencement of the engagement. No stock options are being granted to bullVestor under the terms of the engagement. To the knowledge of the Company, at the time of the engagement, bullVestor and its principals, directly or indirectly, do not own any common shares or other securities of the Company. bullVestor contact information: Helmut Pollinger, Gutenhofen 4, 4300 St. Valentin, Österreich, +43 7435 54077-0, kontakt@bullvestor.at .

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX) (OTCQB:BATXF) (FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated commencement, timing, scope, and duration of the Company's engagement with bullVestor; the expected services to be provided under the engagement; the anticipated implementation, reach, and effectiveness of digital marketing and investor awareness campaigns; the expected benefits of the engagement, including increased awareness of the Company and its business among the European investment community; and the Company's broader investor awareness and market engagement initiatives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability of bullVestor to perform the services contemplated under the engagement; variability in the effectiveness, timing, and reach of marketing and advertising campaigns; changes in market conditions, investor sentiment, or capital markets generally; regulatory requirements applicable to investor awareness and promotional activities; and general economic, financial, market, industry, and geopolitical conditions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date of this news release and are not guarantees of future performance. There can be no assurance that the engagement will achieve its intended objectives, that increased investor awareness or investor participation will result, or that the Company will realize any particular benefit from the activities described herein. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-announces-corporate-awareness-engagement-1166829