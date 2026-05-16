Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (the "Company" or "Vibe"), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Pursuant to the NCIB, Vibe may purchase on the Canadian Securities Exchange up to an aggregate of approximately 66,090 common shares, which is equal to 10% of Vibe's public float of 660,897 on May 15, 2026. On May 15, 2026, Vibe had 1,079,699 issued and outstanding common shares. The price Vibe will pay for any such common shares will be the market price at the time of the acquisitions. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined at management's discretion.

Vibe has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. (ITG) to coordinate and facilitate its purchases of common shares under the NCIB. Purchases are expected to commence on or after May 21, 2026, and conclude on May 21, 2027, or an earlier date in the event purchases under the NCIB have been completed or as determined by management.

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe Cannabis, with retail dispensaries in California and Oregon; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe Cannabis brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Product & Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, which may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. No undue reliance should be placed on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Vibe undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297735

Source: Vibe Growth Corporation