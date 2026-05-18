Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, will announce its financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("2026 First Quarter Results") before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Marti's management will host an analyst and investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its 2026 First Quarter Results at 3:30 p.m. Istanbul 1:30 p.m. London 8:30 a.m. New York time on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Live webcast can be accessed via:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=K1eltxBt

Participant Dial-In: +1 877-485-3103 +1 201-689-8890

A replay will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ following the call.

Marti's 2026 First Quarter Results presentation will be available on the Marti Investor Relations website https://ir.marti.tech/ on May 21, 2026.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; offers delivery services; and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518794576/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech