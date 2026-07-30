Company now expects revenue of $85 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $7 million for fiscal year 2026

Marti Technologies, Inc. ("Marti" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye's leading mobility super app, today announced that it has increased its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, reflecting stronger-than-expected performance across the business. The Company now expects to generate $85 million of revenue and $7 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2026, up from $70 million of revenue and $1 million of adjusted EBITDA previously.

The updated outlook is driven by several factors, including:

larger-than-anticipated addressable markets in the cities where it operates across Türkiye;

faster-than-expected rider and driver adoption; and

higher gross margins driven by continued operating leverage and marketplace efficiency.

The updated guidance reflects management's confidence in the Company's ability to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity across Türkiye while continuing to execute on its strategy of profitable growth.

Outlook for 2026

Compared with its previous outlook, Marti is increasing expected 2026 revenue by 21% (+$15 million) and Adjusted EBITDA by 600% (+$6 million), reflecting stronger-than-expected operating performance across the business.

Revised 2026 Guidance Prior 2026 Guidance Change Revenue $85.0 million $70.0 million $15.0 million (+21%) Adjusted EBITDA $7.0 million $1.0 million $6.0 million (+600%)

Upcoming Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Marti expects to report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, in August 2026. Additional details regarding the earnings release date and conference call will be announced in the coming weeks.

During the earnings call, management will discuss the drivers behind the revised outlook, including accelerating demand across the Company's business, expanding addressable markets throughout Türkiye, higher gross margins and continued progress toward long-term profitable growth.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial information and data contained herein are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States ("GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA.

We define these metrics as follows: Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding depreciation, amortization, taxes, financial expenses (net of financial income) and one-time charges and non-cash adjustments, to net income (loss). The one-time charges and non-cash adjustments are mainly comprised of customs tax provision expenses resulting from the one-time amendment of customs duties and lawsuit provision expense which the Company does not consider the provision to be reflective of its normal cash operations.

The 2026 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided herein are based on Marti's current estimates and assumptions and are not a guarantee of future performance. Such guidance is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that the Company will achieve the results expressed by this guidance.

* This press release does not include a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted EBITDA because the Company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to provide a meaningful or reasonably accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items which could be significant to the Company's results.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye's leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers; offers delivery services; and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated growth, expected future performance, and market opportunities of Marti's platform and service ecosystem, as well as the Company's expectations regarding revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2026. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F. Marti undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact

Marti Technologies, Inc.

Turgut Yilmaz

investor.relations@marti.tech