Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Publishes Investor Day Presentation to Company Website

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it has published its 2026 Investor Day presentation to the Company's website.

The presentation, which provides an overview of the Company's business, industry, financials, strategy, and other relevant information, can be accessed and downloaded by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at: https://bit.ly/4nABl4B

Investor Day

The Company will be hosting an in-person and online Investor Day today, Monday, May 18. Kingsway's management team will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations, long-term growth strategy, and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 am ET.

The event will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (previous RSVP required) and will also be viewable virtually via the investor relations section on the Company's website: https://kingsway-financial.com/investor-day/

For those unable to attend in person who would like to participate in the Q&A, questions can be e-mailed to Kent Hansen at: khansen@kingsway-financial.com

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from the events, performance, and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov , on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com , or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com .

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-publishes-investor-day-presentation-to-company-website-1167660