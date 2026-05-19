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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
19.05.2026 02:50 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Inc. Continues Building Market Momentum as Global Investors Increase Their Focus on Emerging Lithium Mining Opportunities and Next-Generation EV Patent Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 18, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (Ticker Symbol:ELEK) - To all of our valued shareholders and new investors around the world, ELEKTROS Inc. would like to express sincere appreciation and excitement as the Company celebrates another strong trading day and a second consecutive day of positive market momentum.

Management believes growing awareness surrounding ELEKTROS Inc. continues expanding throughout the global penny stock trading community as more investors learn about the Company's hard rock lithium mining initiatives and advanced electric vehicle charging patent technology.

As broader U.S. financial markets continue demonstrating strength and resilience, investor enthusiasm across Wall Street remains elevated. ELEKTROS believes the ongoing electrification revolution - including lithium mining, electric vehicle infrastructure, energy storage systems, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and next-generation charging technologies - may represent one of the defining industrial transformations of this generation.

Management believes many sophisticated penny stock investors recognize the unique opportunities that can exist within emerging public companies positioned inside rapidly growing industries such as lithium mining, battery infrastructure, electrification, and EV charging technologies.

The Company continues focusing on hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning ELEKTROS within one of the world's most strategically important supply chains supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and industrial electrification.

ELEKTROS also holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally.

"We are extremely grateful for the continued support from shareholders and investors around the world," said Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc. "We believe this is only the beginning as we continue working tirelessly on our lithium mining initiatives and our EV charging patent technology. We remain focused on building long-term value for our shareholders while positioning ELEKTROS within the future of electrification."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information:
ELEKTROS Inc.
Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-continues-building-market-momentum-as-global-investors-increase-their-focu-1168108

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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