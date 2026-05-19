HONG KONG, May 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - 3DG Holdings (International) Limited ('3DG Holdings' / the 'Group') (Stock Code: 2882) is pleased to announce that the launch ceremony and celebrity meet-and-greet for the 3DG Jewellery 'Young at Heart' brand tour made a brilliant debut at Wuhan Wushang Dream Plaza on 16 May. On the day of the event, Global Brand Spokesperson Mr. Xu Kai made a dazzling appearance wearing pieces from the 'Bling Bling Gold' collection. At the same time, 3DG Jewellery unveiled its refreshed brand concept 'Young at Heart', aiming to convey an elegant attitude that transcends boundaries and time, inspiring customers to discover their own inner radiance with 3DG Jewellery.Mr. Xu Kai, Global Brand Spokesperson of 3DG Jewellery, attends the eventMr. Xu Kai, Global Brand Spokesperson of 3DG Jewellery;Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of Lukfook Group and Executive Director of 3DG Jewellery;Ms. Cheung Irene, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of 3DG Jewellery;together with the Brand's senior management and shopping mall leadership, joined on stage for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the tourBreaking boundaries, exploring the 'heartfelt' possibilities of fashionAt the event, Global Brand Spokesperson Mr. Xu Kai held a sceptre and boldly shattered a clock dome symbolising the constraints of time. This boundary-breaking gesture signified the breaking free from the limitations of age and embracing the infinite possibilities of 'Young at Heart', instantly bringing the atmosphere to a fever pitch.Mr. Xu Kai, Global Brand Spokesperson of 3DG Jewellery, electrified the atmosphere at the venueAfter breaking boundaries, the resonance is even greater. 3DG Jewellery has always sought to listen to the true voices of consumers. For this occasion, it launched a special 'Young at Heart' campaign across several of its stores in Wuhan to gather customer feedback. 'Star Exclusive Message Cards', each filled with heartfelt reflections, were gathered on stage where Mr. Xu Kai randomly selected and read aloud, sharing heartwarming messages about breaking through limits and refusing to be defined. Letting every voice be heard, and every brilliance be seen ' this is the radiant new chapter of the 'heart' that 3DG Jewellery hopes to create with every customer.Mr. Xu Kai, Global Brand Spokesperson of 3DG Jewellery, read aloud heartfelt messagesWhen discussing his understanding of the new brand philosophy, 'Young at Heart,' Mr. Xu Kai reflected on his years in the entertainment industry. He candidly shared that every breakthrough and refinement in his roles stemmed from an unwavering passion for acting, 'rejecting labels and setting no boundaries'. This principle not only defines his personal commitment but also closely aligns with the brand philosophy of 3DG Jewellery. During the event, Ms. Cheung Irene, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of 3DG Jewellery, took to the stage to present Mr. Xu Kai with an exquisitely crafted gold avocado ornament. From their initial partnership to the present day, the two parties have now entered their eighth year of close collaboration. This thoughtfully designed gold gift not only represents a shining highlight of the event, but also conveys heartfelt wishes for 'inner abundance, good fortune and wealth'.Ms. Cheung Irene, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of 3DG Jewellery, presented a gold ornament to Global Brand Spokesperson Mr. Xu KaiRomantic 520: Unlock Her Fashion from the HeartOn this special occasion, 3DG Jewellery redefines the profound connection between jewellery and emotion. Through its brand philosophy of 'Young at Heart', it aims to convey a message to the public: regardless of life stage, role, or whether at home or in the workplace, every woman need not be bound by external labels nor confined by predefined life paths. At every stage of life, charm emanates from within and needs no boundaries. In every present moment, one can anchor their direction with passion and radiate brilliance with poise.New campaign visuals for 3DG Jewellery's 'Bling Bling Gold' collectionMr. Xu Kai makes an appearance at the 'Young at Heart' brand tourDuring the 520 period, 3DG Jewellery's 'Young at Heart' national brand tour officially kicked off with its first stop at Wuhan Wushang Dream Plaza, where the brand specially created an immersive, boundary-free aesthetic experience space. The tour showcases the brand's two core collections ' 'Bling Bling Gold' and 'Begonia Flower' Series from 'Golden Allure GA' Collection ' in their entirety, combining gold jewellery craftsmanship with contemporary fashion aesthetics. Since their launch, both collections have maintained a strong sales performance, proving immensely popular with female consumers. This market recognition is a testament to the unique appeal of 3DG Jewellery.3DG Jewellery's 'Bling Bling Gold' collection3DG Jewellery's 'Begonia Flower' Series from 'Golden Allure GA' CollectionFrom the comprehensive renewal of its brand philosophy to the dazzling launch of its nationwide brand tour, 3DG Jewellery has always put consumers at its core and craftsmanship at its foundation. By continuously pushing the boundaries of convention, it empowers every woman to shine freely and flourish without limits at every stage of life.About 3DG Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 2882)3DG Jewellery is a distinguished jewellery brand from Chinese Mainland and a member of the Luk Fook Group. The brand is mainly engaged in design, product development, and retailing of gem-set jewellery products under the '3DG Jewellery' name and gold and platinum jewellery, it also provides customized corporate gift services.Since 2003, 3DG Jewellery has established a retail network in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, China, and Thailand, with nearly 300 shops, its brand image is deeply recognized and affirmed. Embracing the brand philosophy of 'Young at Heart,' 3DG Jewellery crafts stylish and distinctive pieces. With its unique product charm and '3DG Prestige Service', the brand has won the recognition of consumers and celebrities, while also receiving widespread praise throughout its development.For more information, please visit the official website of 3DG Jewellery at: https://www.3dg-group.hk/Source: 3DG Holdings (International) LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.