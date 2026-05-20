In this conversation, Brad Langille, CEO of GoGold Resources, discusses the company's operations in Mexico, focusing on their silver and gold production, development projects, and the challenges of obtaining mining permits. He highlights the innovative technology used in their operations, the financial health of the company, and the experienced management team that supports their growth. Langille also shares insights on market valuation and future catalysts for the company, emphasizing the importance of community relations and environmental standards in the mining industry. Company overview: GoGold Resources Inc. ISIN: CA38045Y1025 , WKN: A1JAES , FRA: GGD.F , TSX: GGD.TO More videos about GoGold Resources Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/gogold-resources-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Interview Production Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines commoditytv