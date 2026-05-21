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WKN: 869057 | ISIN: BE0003764785 | Ticker-Symbol: B3K
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 11:31
269,00 Euro
-3,38 % -9,40
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
269,20269,6011:39
269,20269,8011:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 07:06 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ackermans & van Haaren (Trading Update Q1 2026): Strong start to the year of core participations. Confirmation of guidance.

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

Please find attached our press release with the trading update for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting:

  • Strong start to the year of the core participations
  • Confirmation of guidance: net profit of 2026 is expected to be roughly in line with the record result of 2025
  • Positive net financial position of 410.8 million euros

Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c047ab6a-3b18-41f3-a226-ecf108104b78


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.