Ackermans & van Haaren (Trading Update Q1 2026): Strong start to the year of core participations. Confirmation of guidance.

Dear shareholder,

Dear Madam, Dear Sir,

Please find attached our press release with the trading update for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting:

Strong start to the year of the core participations

Confirmation of guidance: net profit of 2026 is expected to be roughly in line with the record result of 2025

Positive net financial position of 410.8 million euros



Best regards

Ackermans & van Haaren

Attachment:

https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c047ab6a-3b18-41f3-a226-ecf108104b78