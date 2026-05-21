Ackermans & van Haaren (Trading Update Q1 2026): Strong start to the year of core participations. Confirmation of guidance.

Dear shareholder,
Dear Madam, Dear Sir,
Please find attached our press release with the trading update for the first quarter of 2026, highlighting:
- Strong start to the year of the core participations
- Confirmation of guidance: net profit of 2026 is expected to be roughly in line with the record result of 2025
- Positive net financial position of 410.8 million euros
Best regards
Ackermans & van Haaren
Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c047ab6a-3b18-41f3-a226-ecf108104b78
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)