Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - General Copper Gold Corp. (CSE: GGLD) (OTC Pink: GNRGF) (FSE: 7S50) (the "Company") announces that the proposed private placement, previously announced on May 5, 2026, has been oversubscribed. The Company proposed to complete a private placement of units of the Company at a price of CDN$0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of not less than CDN$1,500,000. Each unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire a common share in the capital of the Company at a price of CDN$0.10 per share for a period of 12 months.

As a result of the oversubscription, the Company has increased the size of the offering to up to CDN$1,750,000. Other than the increase in the size of the offering, the terms and conditions of the private placement have not been amended. The proposed private placement remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") approval.

All of the securities to be issued under the private placement will be subject to a four month resale restriction. The Company may pay a cash finder's fee on a portion of the private placement to eligible persons seeking subscribers to the offering, all in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for the purposes of exercising the option under an option agreement dated May 4, 2026 (the "Agreement") with Frantier Mining Namibia (Proprietary) Limited pursuant to which the Company has been granted the sole, exclusive and irrevocable option to acquire an eighty percent (80%) undivided interest in an application for an exclusive prospecting license covering approximately 48,500 hectares of land situated in Namibia, to advance exploration on the Company's Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia and for general corporate purposes. If the Company is not able to complete the private placement and obtain all necessary approvals, then it will not be able to satisfy its obligations under the Agreement and the Company will not be able to exercise the option under the Agreement.

About General Copper Gold Corp.

General Copper Gold Corp. is an independent mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is engaged in the business of exploring for and evaluating mineral properties.

General Copper Gold is currently exploring the 2,313 hectare Topley Richfield copper-gold property in British Columbia. Topley Richfield is a historic mining area with previous work carried out in 2008, 2015 as well as geophysical surveys in 2021. There are significant historical drilling intercepts and the 2021 geophysics has highlighted further key highly prospective areas that have yet to be explored. Multiple drill targets have already been identified by the Company.

Reader Advisory

The Company cannot exercise the option under the terms of the Agreement and complete the private placement of units until the Company has obtained the approval of the CSE to list its common shares on the CSE. If the Company is not able to complete the private placement, obtain all the necessary approvals, and satisfy the listing requirements of the CSE, then it will not be able to satisfy its obligations under the Agreement and the Company will not be able to exercise the option under the Agreement. There can be no assurance that the terms of the Agreement will be completed as proposed or at all.

This press release should not be considered a comprehensive summary of the terms of the Agreement. Reference should be made to the full text of the Agreement which is posted under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to timing and completion of: (i) obtaining all necessary approvals in accordance with the Agreement and the respective requirements of the CSE, and (ii) the private placement of units. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298357

Source: General Copper Gold Corp.