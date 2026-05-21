Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Sun Summit Minerals Corp.: Advancing Its Flagship JD Project Toward an Inaugural Resource Estimate

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") reviewed its advancement of the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District, including the launch of a fully funded $10 million drill program targeting the Creek-to-Finn corridor and the engagement of Dahrouge USA as the qualified person for the resource estimation process.

The article examines Sun Summit's resource definition strategy at the JD Project, against the backdrop of rising capital investment from major gold producers in BC's Toodoggone District.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/21/sun-summit-minerals-advances-10-million-drill-program-toward-q1-2027-resource-estimate/

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.



To learn more about Sun Summit, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Sun Summit online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298398

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.