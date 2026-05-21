Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Sayward Capital Corp. (TSXV: SAWC.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce that it intends to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order") and move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR"). By adopting SAR, the Corporation aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Corporation's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Corporation will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for its first and third quarters. Accordingly, the Corporation will not file interim financial statements or related MD&A for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026 and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30. The Corporation will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial statements and MD&A (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Corporation confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria set forth in the Blanket Order, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Corporation remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

This press release is issued pursuant to the Blanket Order.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," and "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, is intended to identify forward-looking information and is based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, forward-looking information includes the ability of the Corporation to rely on the Blanket Order and the timing of the filing of future financial disclosure by the Corporation. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Sayward Capital Corp.