Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2025) - Sayward Capital Corp. (TSXV: SAWC.P) (the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), today provides an update on the impact of the national strike of Canadian Union of Postal Workers on the mailing of the Corporation's materials in connection with the annual general meeting of the Corporation's shareholders to be held on October 29, 2025. This update is required pursuant to the Alberta Securities Commission's Blanket Order 51-516 (the "Blanket Order") and, as per the Blanket Order, the Corporation will mail the Documents (as defined below) upon the resumption of regular postal service.

Copies of the following materials are available digitally on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca:

the Notice of Meeting dated September 26, 2025; the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated September 26, 2025; and a form of proxy.

(collectively the "Documents").

The Corporation will deliver by means (which may include electronic means) other than regular postal service a copy of the Documents to each registered holder or beneficial owner of shares in the Corporation who requests the Documents and who but for the Blanket Order would be entitled to delivery thereof. A request for the Documents is to be made by email to Luke Caplette, Director of the Corporation at lukecaplette@hotmail.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269928

SOURCE: Sayward Capital Corp.