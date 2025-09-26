Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - Sayward Capital Corp. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: SAWC.P), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), is pleased to report that following a successful resumption review by the TSXV, the Corporation's common shares are expected to resume trading on the Exchange on September 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Corporation's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the evaluation of assets and businesses and the Corporation's expectation as to the resumption of trading of its common shares on the TSXV constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statement made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

