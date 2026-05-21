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WKN: A2DLV9 | ISIN: FR0013233012 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IV
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 16:35
4,380 Euro
-1,35 % -0,060
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVENTIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVENTIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3254,52022:59
4,3954,48022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 22:10 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

INVENTIVA: Inventiva to Present at 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Daix (France), New York (United States), May 21, 2026 - Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA) ("Inventiva" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral therapies for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), today announced that CEO Andrew Obenshain will present at at the upcoming 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. The conference is being held June 2-4, 2026, in New York City.

Inventiva leadership will also hold one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Presentation details are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Time: 5:30-6:00pm (ET)
Location: New York City
Webcast link:Inventiva S.A.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Contacts

Investor Relations

David Nikodem: IR@inventivapharma.com

Patricia L. Bank: patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com		Media Relations

Pascaline Clerc: media@inventivapharma.com

Mark Corbae: inventivapr@icrhealthcare.com

Attachment

  • Inventiva - PR - Jefferies 2026 - EN - 05 21 2026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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