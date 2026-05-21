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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 22:26 Uhr
140 Leser
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Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Ares Capital Management II LLC today announced that monthly fund composition and performance data for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) as of April 30, 2026, is now available via www.arespublicfunds.com.

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. ("ARDC") is a closed-end management company that is externally managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC, a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. ARDC seeks to provide an attractive level of total return, primarily through current income and, secondarily, through capital appreciation. ARDC invests in a broad, dynamically-managed portfolio of credit investments. There can be no assurance that ARDC will achieve its investment objective. ARDC's net asset value may be accessed through its NASDAQ ticker symbol, XADCX. Additional information is available at www.arespublicfunds.com.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of ARDC carefully before investing.

ARDC is a closed-end fund, which does not engage in continuous offerings of its shares. Since its initial public offering, ARDC has traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ARDC. Investors wishing to purchase or sell shares may do so by placing orders through a broker dealer or other intermediary.

Contact

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc.
John Stilmar
jstilmar@aresmgmt.com
(888) 818-5298

or

Destra Capital Advisors LLC
ARDC@destracapital.com
(877) 855-3434

SOURCE: Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund



Related Documents:
  • ardcmonthlydataavailableapril2026en


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/month-end-portfolio-data-now-available-for-ares-dynamic-credit-alloc-1169049

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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