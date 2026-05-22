VVC Exploration Corporation Provides Regulatory Update and Clarifies a Previous Incorrect Statement about CYRB

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC and OTCQB: VVCVF) is providing an update to its previous news release dated May 16, 2026, regarding the status of its annual financial filings.

The Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has notified the Company that its application for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") has been rejected. In delivering its decision, the OSC noted that they are not of the view that there is an active, liquid market for the issuer's securities, based on a review of the trade volume, trade value, and number of trades over the last month.

Consequently, the OSC intends to issue a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FFCTO") against the Company shortly after the regulatory deadline if the continuous disclosure documents are not submitted. The Company's audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related officer certifications for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Required Filings") are due on June 1, 2026.

Reason for Anticipated Delay

The delay in completing VVC's Required Filings is primarily attributable to the time required to complete the valuation and related accounting assessment of VVC's equity investment in Cyber Apps Solutions Corp. ("CYRB") and its operating subsidiary, Proton Green, LLC. The complexity of the valuation process and the resolution of related accounting matters delayed the commencement of VVC's Required Filings.

The Company also wishes to clarify that the references to executive management vacancies at CYRB included in the May 16, 2026 announcement were incorrect and have been retracted.

Financing & Corporate Update

In light of the operational adjustments required by the developments at CYRB, the Company also announces that it is actively pursuing capital-raising initiatives to protect working capital and fund ongoing operations, including its core helium and gold exploration assets. VVC is currently evaluating various financing options, which may include a proposed non-brokered private placement of securities.

Any such financing remains subject to compliance with the strict terms of the proposed MCTO, which prohibits the issuance or acquisition of securities from any director, officer, or insider of VVC during the period of the default. Further details regarding the terms, pricing, and closing dates of any such financing will be announced if and when they are finalized. There can be no assurance that any financing will be completed on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all.

Anticipated Completion and Impact of Order

The Company and its independent third-party valuation specialist are working diligently to resolve the valuation framework with MNP LLP. VVC continues to target the completion and submission of the Required Filings on or before June 30, 2026.

If an FFCTO is issued by the principal regulator, trading in the common shares of VVC will be suspended across all trading platforms in Canada, including the TSX Venture Exchange, until the Required Filings are completed and the order is formally revoked by the regulators.

Insider Trading Restrictions

The Company's internal insider trading blackout notice issued by the Corporate Secretary remains in full effect. All directors, officers, and insiders are strictly prohibited from trading in the Company's securities or exercising stock options until the default is fully remedied and the Required Filings are publicly available.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Gold & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors



Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer For further information, please contact: Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 or Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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