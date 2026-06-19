VVC Exploration Corporation Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC and OTCQB: VVCVF) announces that Mr. Bruno Dumais resigned as a Director of the Company.

The Board of Directors has accepted Mr. Dumais' resignation with regret, and thanks him for his valuable contributions and dedicated service to the Company.

Jim Culver, CEO of VVC, commented: "On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to express our deep appreciation to Bruno for his commitment to VVC. We value the insight and guidance he has provided during his tenure and wish him continued success in his future endeavors."

The position on the Board of Directors will be left vacant until a new candidate can be appointed to fill the vacancy.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer For further information, please contact: Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621 E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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