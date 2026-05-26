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WKN: A2PWZL | ISIN: FR0013467479 | Ticker-Symbol: 3OK
Stuttgart
26.05.26 | 08:53
30,600 Euro
+8,51 % +2,400
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60030,00012:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Constellium Paris: Voting Results from Constellium's 2026 Annual General Meeting

PARIS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026 (the "AGM"). The proposals for the appointment of Ingrid Joerg and the re-appointment of John Ormerod to the Company's Board of Directors for a period of three years following the Annual General Meeting passed. The complete voting results on all proposals have been published on the Company's website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

www.constellium.com

Media Contacts
Investor Relations Communications
Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher
Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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