Constellium Paris: Voting Results from Constellium's 2026 Annual General Meeting

PARIS, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 21, 2026 (the "AGM"). The proposals for the appointment of Ingrid Joerg and the re-appointment of John Ormerod to the Company's Board of Directors for a period of three years following the Annual General Meeting passed. The complete voting results on all proposals have been published on the Company's website (https://www.constellium.com/investors/shareholder-meetings).

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminum products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, packaging and automotive. Constellium generated $8.4 billion of revenue in 2025.

www.constellium.com