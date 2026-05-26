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WKN: A2DKAC | ISIN: FR0013227113 | Ticker-Symbol: SOH1
Xetra
26.05.26 | 12:03
171,60 Euro
-2,25 % -3,95
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOITEC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOITEC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
168,40168,6512:37
168,40168,6512:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 11:58 Uhr
130 Leser
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REMINDER - SOITEC invitation FY26 results - May 28, 2026

FY26 RESULTS

Thursday May 28th, 2026
12:30 - 14:00 CET - "Meet Soitec Management Team" networking lunch
14:00 - 16:00 CET - FY'26 Results Presentation

Cloud Business Center
10 bis rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris - France

To attend in person, please register by email
investors@soitec.com

The live webcast will be available on:

https://soitec.engagestream.euronext.com/20260528-full-year-2026/register

The conference call will be available on:

https://engagestream.euronext.com/soitec/20260528-full-year-2026/dial-in

France: +33 1 72 00 17 00
United Kingdom: +44 20 3428 1388
United States: +1 (774) 450-9900

CONTACT
Investor Relations
investors@soitec.com

Attachment

  • REMINDER - Soitec invitation FY26 results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.