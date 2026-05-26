REMINDER - SOITEC invitation FY26 results - May 28, 2026

FY26 RESULTS

Thursday May 28th, 2026

12:30 - 14:00 CET - "Meet Soitec Management Team" networking lunch

14:00 - 16:00 CET - FY'26 Results Presentation

Cloud Business Center

10 bis rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris - France

To attend in person, please register by email

investors@soitec.com

The live webcast will be available on:

https://soitec.engagestream.euronext.com/20260528-full-year-2026/register

The conference call will be available on:

https://engagestream.euronext.com/soitec/20260528-full-year-2026/dial-in

France: +33 1 72 00 17 00 United Kingdom: +44 20 3428 1388 United States: +1 (774) 450-9900

CONTACT

Investor Relations

investors@soitec.com

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