TIC Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: TIC) (the "Company" or "TIC Solutions"), a leading provider of tech-enabled asset integrity, engineering, and geospatial services, announced today that its senior leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Baird's 2026 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in New York, NY.

16th Annual ROTH London Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, and Thursday, June 18, 2026, in London, UK.

CJS Securities 26th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in White Plains, NY.

About TIC Solutions:

TIC Solutions is a leading provider of tech-enabled asset integrity, engineering, and geospatial services. The Company delivers mission-critical services that support the safety, reliability, and efficiency of industrial assets, buildings, and public infrastructure. Operating across North America and select international markets, TIC Solutions serves private- and public-sector clients across industrial, infrastructure, energy, utilities, construction, and commercial real estate end markets, and federal, state, and local agencies, with exposure to data centers and other high-growth industries.

TIC Solutions supports clients across the full asset lifecycle, from planning and design to commissioning and compliance, through three reportable segments: Inspection and Mitigation; Consulting Engineering; and Geospatial, providing asset integrity services, engineering and advisory solutions, and data-driven asset intelligence capabilities. The Company's services are frequently compliance-driven and typically recurring in nature, delivered by more than 12,000 professionals across over 250 locations.

For more information, please visit www.ticsolutions.com.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts:

Andrew Shen

Director of Investor Relations

Email: IR@tics.com