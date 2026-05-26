TIC Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: TIC) (the "Company" or "TIC Solutions"), a leading provider of tech-enabled asset integrity, engineering, and geospatial services, announced today that its senior leadership will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Baird's 2026 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, in New York, NY.
- 16th Annual ROTH London Conference on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, and Thursday, June 18, 2026, in London, UK.
- CJS Securities 26th Annual "New Ideas" Summer Conference on Thursday, July 9, 2026, in White Plains, NY.
About TIC Solutions:
TIC Solutions is a leading provider of tech-enabled asset integrity, engineering, and geospatial services. The Company delivers mission-critical services that support the safety, reliability, and efficiency of industrial assets, buildings, and public infrastructure. Operating across North America and select international markets, TIC Solutions serves private- and public-sector clients across industrial, infrastructure, energy, utilities, construction, and commercial real estate end markets, and federal, state, and local agencies, with exposure to data centers and other high-growth industries.
TIC Solutions supports clients across the full asset lifecycle, from planning and design to commissioning and compliance, through three reportable segments: Inspection and Mitigation; Consulting Engineering; and Geospatial, providing asset integrity services, engineering and advisory solutions, and data-driven asset intelligence capabilities. The Company's services are frequently compliance-driven and typically recurring in nature, delivered by more than 12,000 professionals across over 250 locations.
For more information, please visit www.ticsolutions.com.
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Contacts:
Investor Relations Contacts:
Andrew Shen
Director of Investor Relations
Email: IR@tics.com