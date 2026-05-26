Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 7 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Conference Powered by MicroCapClub. The investor presentation is on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 9:30 AM PT at the Bellagio Resort & Hotel. Doug Gaylor, President & COO will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion. Additionally, Crexendo will be doing 1x1 meetings on June 17 and 18 at the conference.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM PT

Webcast: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/iYceG6nHNYuNRBF9w6PxuG

Doug Gaylor, President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, will be available to meet and discuss Crexendo's recent accomplishments including the successful acquisition of Estech Systems, Inc (ESI) and Crexendo's 11 consecutive quarters of GAAP Profitability.

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Crexendo, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026, please make sure you are registered here: REGISTER

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Bellagio Resort & Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

The Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 website is available here: HOME PAGE

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": AGENDA

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over seven million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 245 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet Microcap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow. For more information about Planet MicroCap, please visit: https://planetmicrocap.com/

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss microcap companies (sub $1 billion market cap) trading on global markets. Since 2011, our members have profiled 1500+ microcap companies, 300+ have turned into multi-baggers. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant access. For more information, visit https://microcapclub.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-to-present-at-planet-microcap-las-vegas-powered-by-microcapclub-1170328