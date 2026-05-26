Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

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Sun Summit Minerals Corp.: Fully Funded and Drill-Ready as Toodoggone Gold District Draws Major Investment

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) (the "Company" or "Sun Summit") discussed its 2026 exploration program at the JD Project in BC's Toodoggone District, including the launch of a fully funded 10,000-metre drill program targeting the Creek to Finn corridor and the company's plan to deliver an initial maiden mineral resource estimate in Q1 2027.

The article examines Sun Summit's resource definition strategy at the JD Project, against the backdrop of rising capital investment and gold prices driving renewed activity across BC's Toodoggone District.





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To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/05/26/sun-summit-drills-bigger-in-2026-fully-funded-toward-maiden-gold-resource/

About Sun Summit Minerals Corp.

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery, expansion, and advancement of district-scale gold and copper assets in British Columbia. The Company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship JD Project, alongside the Theory Project, and Orbit Project in the prolific Toodoggone region of north-central BC, and the Buck Project in central B.C.



To learn more about Sun Summit, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Sun Summit online: Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact: Matthew Benedetto mbenedetto@simonecapital.ca or +1 (416)-817-1226

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Source: Market One Media Group Inc.