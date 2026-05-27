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PR Newswire
27.05.2026 03:06 Uhr
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GIGABYTE Celebrates 40 Years of Trusted Innovation and the Future of Computing

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2026. Since 1986, GIGABYTE has evolved alongside the technology industry, from the rise of personal computing to the AI era, continuously redefining performance, stability, and user experience. Backed by its comprehensive cloud-to-edge AI ecosystem, GIGABYTE continues to drive the future of intelligent computing across enterprise and consumer markets.

At the center of this 40-year journey is a consistent focus on making technology more dependable, powerful, and practical for everyday users. Over the years, GIGABYTE has continuously introduced signature innovations that defined each generation, including the renowned Ultra Durable design, the performance-focused Super Overclock series, and the groundbreaking Project STEALTH concept for cleaner and more user-friendly PC building.

This long-term commitment has also earned GIGABYTE recognition from leading global awards, including the CES Innovation Awards, COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards, Red Dot Design Awards, and iF Design Awards. Spanning technology, performance, design, and user experience, these honors affirm GIGABYTE's ability to create products that meet the expectations of both users and the global industry.

As GIGABYTE celebrates this milestone, the 40th anniversary also becomes a shared moment with the global community that has built, played, created, and grown with the brand. Under the "ENTER INFINITY" campaign theme, GIGABYTE celebrates not only its 40-year legacy but also its vision for the next generation of gaming, creation, AI, and computing experiences.

To mark this journey, GIGABYTE will launch the My Perfect Setup campaign, inviting users to share their GIGABYTE stories and carve their names into the 40th Anniversary Wall of Fame. Participants will have a chance to win the 40th Anniversary Limited-Edition Motherboard and the 40th Anniversary Gift Pack. Discover more milestone technologies and breakthrough innovations at GIGABYTE ¦ ENTER INFINITY.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2982946/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-celebrates-40-years-of-trusted-innovation-and-the-future-of-computing-302779901.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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