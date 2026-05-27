HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Kingsoft Corporation Limited ('Kingsoft' or the 'Company' HKEx stock code: 03888), a leading Chinese software and Internet service company, has announced its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.For the first quarter of 2026, Kingsoft's revenue increased by 3% year-on-year to RMB2,416.7 million. Revenue from the office software and services represented 67% and online games and others represented 33% of total revenue. Gross profit increased by 1% year-on-year to RMB1,929.9 million. Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 284% year-on-year to RMB 1,091.3 million.Mr. Jun LEI, Chairman of the Company, commented: 'In the first quarter, we remained committed to technology empowerment and maintained strategic focus. Kingsoft Office Group continued to deepen its core strategy of 'AI, Collaboration, and Internationalization', and steadily advanced the implementation of AI service capabilities across office scenarios. For the online games business, we focused on premium games and long-term operations, increased investment in existing core games, and actively expanded into new games.'Mr. Tao ZOU, Chief Executive Officer of Kingsoft, added: 'In the first quarter, the Group recorded revenue of RMB2,416.7 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 3%. Revenue from the office software and services business reached RMB1,613.2 million, a year-on-year increase of 24%, maintaining steady growth. Revenue from online games and others business amounted to RMB803.5 million, a year-on-year decrease of 22%, primarily reflecting the decline in revenue from existing games. After release in January, Goose Goose Duck has focused on growing its user base, and is still in early monetization stage.'BUSINESS REVIEWOffice Software and ServicesFor the first quarter of 2026, revenue from the office software and services business increased by 24% year-on-year to RMB1,613.2 million. The increase was primarily attributable to growth across three principal businesses of Kingsoft Office Group.For WPS individual business, Kingsoft Office Group continued to upgrade and iterate its AI products, while further enhancing refined operations in both domestic and overseas markets. The continued enhancement of AI features effectively drove growth in WPS AI monthly active users, conversion rates, and average revenue per paying user.For WPS 365 business, the Company continued to upgrade AI and collaboration product capabilities. The coverage of private enterprises and local state-owned enterprises steadily expanded in both breadth and depth, while orders from large-scale customers continued to increase.For WPS software business, the demand for localization continued to grow. Government AI products were continuously refined, upgraded and subsequently rolled out in an orderly manner across government departments, providing robust support for customers' digital and intelligent transformation.Online Games and othersFor the first quarter of 2026, revenue from online games and others business recorded RMB803.5 million. The decreases were mainly due to declined revenue from certain existing games, partially offset by revenue contributions from new games.During the period, JX3 Online maintained a stable active user base. As for the content, innovative in-game events were launched during the Spring Festival and Lantern Festival, and an expansion pack was released in April, continuously enriching content offerings. As for the product, the flagship version completed graphics quality optimization and advanced gameplay iteration, with ongoing upgrades to dual-platform technology. We will continue to increase R&D investment, enhance game quality, and further consolidate our core user ecosystem. The classic JX series of PC games maintained long-term operations, delivered continuous content innovation, and improved IP vitality. Goose Goose Duck performed well in the domestic market, with localized content innovations and social gameplay well received by players, expanding the user base and driving steady growth in gross receipts. The Company will focus on product refinement and long-term community operations and enhance user engagement through high-quality interactive experiences.Mr. Jun LEI concluded, 'Looking ahead, Kingsoft Office Group will continue to deepen its AI capabilities layout, focus on the implementation of Agent products, empower intelligent office scenarios through WPS 365, and advance international expansion. The online games business will further strengthen R&D investment in core games and leverage AI to enhance content creation, providing players with high-quality gaming experience.'About Kingsoft Corporation LimitedKingsoft (3888.HK) is a leading Chinese software and internet service company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It has three main subsidiaries: Kingsoft Office, Seasun Holdings and Kingsoft Shiyou. With the implementation of the 'transformation toward mobile internet' strategy, Kingsoft has completed a comprehensive transformation in its overall business and management model. The Company has established a strategic layout with office software and interactive entertainment as its pillars, and cloud services and artificial intelligence as its new starting points. Kingsoft has nearly 9,000 employees worldwide and holds a significant market share domestically. For more details, please refer to http://www.kingsoft.com.Kingsoft Investor Relations:Li Yinan Tel: (86) 10 6292 7777 Email: ir@kingsoft.comFor further queries, please contact Hill and Knowlton:Ovina Zhu Tel: (852) 2894 6315 Email: kingsofthk@hkstrategies.comSource: Kingsoft Corporation LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.