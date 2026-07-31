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WKN: A0M160 | ISIN: KYG5264Y1089 | Ticker-Symbol: 3K1
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 10:30
2,900 Euro
+5,84 % +0,160
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINGSOFT CORPORATION LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9003,04011:37
2,9003,04011:38
PR Newswire
31.07.2026 11:42 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Oman Deputy IT Minister Applauds Kingsoft Office's AI Strategy

SHANGHAI, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ali bin Amer Al Shidhani, Oman's deputy minister for communications and information technology, toured Kingsoft Office's booth at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference and tested the company's latest AI agents-Lingxi Professional and WPS Comate.

Yang Songlin, senior product manager at Kingsoft Office, walked Dr. Al Shidhani through the company's global reach. WPS Office now runs on 678 million monthly active devices across more than 220 countries and regions, the company said.

Both sides discussed WPS's integrated cloud-and-device architecture, how WPS 365 could meet data-security requirements for government and enterprise clients in the Middle East, and the outlook for AI office software adoption in Oman.

Dr. Al Shidhani praised Kingsoft Office's approach to enterprise AI-keeping it under control, and putting it to real use. He said he hopes to bring WPS's AI tools into Oman's telecommunications sector and government digitization efforts, and to deepen digital-industry ties across the Gulf.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008510/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oman-deputy-it-minister-applauds-kingsoft-offices-ai-strategy-302839928.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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