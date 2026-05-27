NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) has recently been featured in Forbes, Miami Herald, TIME, Rolling Stone and other media as attention builds around a new materials reality: recycled plastic is no longer the backup plan. It is becoming the answer. In what SMX calls the Age of Parity, recycled plastic moves from environmental gesture to economic infrastructure - a way to sustain modern life as oil volatility, tariffs, plastic taxes, supply-chain shocks, inflation, and rising input costs pressure everything from packaging and food protection to medicine, electronics, textiles, transportation, and consumer goods. SMX technology and capabilities provide the answer, as detailed in these recent articles:

Forbes: "SMX: How Proof Is Replacing Promises in Sustainability"

Miami Herald: "Why the Future of Recycling Depends on Proof, Not Promises"?

TIME:"Rethinking Plastic: How Risk and Verification Are Reshaping Markets"?

Rolling Stone: ?"Plastic Promises Are Dead. Proof Is the New Flex"?

International Fiber Journal: "From Circular Filtration Materials To Audit-Proof Sustainability Data: Physical-Digital Traceability Enabled By SMX And Validated With CETI"?

Yahoo/MSN/Morning Honey: "Affordability Is the Word Hanging Over American Life Right Now"?

MSN: ?"Your Gold Bar Has a Better Memory Than You Do: How Tech Pioneer SMX Could Track Precious Metals"?

Together, the coverage reflects growing media, trade, and market interest in SMX's role in moving sustainability, recycling, textile traceability, precious metals authentication, and material claims from promises to proof.

Contact:? Billy White ? billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

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