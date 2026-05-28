Nicole Muschol, M.D. to Present Long-Term Data on Tralesinidase Alfa (TA-ERT) in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRB), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need, today announced that data on the long-term administration of its tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) for the treatment of Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB) will be presented at the 18th International MPS Related Lysosomal Diseases Symposium, taking place June 4-7, 2026 in Florence, Italy.

International MPS Symposium Presentation Details

Title: Long-term administration of tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT) results in profound and durable reduction of heparan sulfate (HS) and stabilization of cognitive function and cortical gray matter volume (CGMV) in patients with Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B (MPS IIIB)

Session Type: Oral Poster Presentation

Presentation Date Time: June 6, 2026, 10:00-10:10 a.m. CEST

Poster No: 75

Presenter: Nicole Muschol, M.D., International Center for Lysosomal Disorders (ICLD) at the University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf in Germany

Authors: Nicole Muschol, M.D.; Mona Lindschau, M.D.; Ilyas Okur, M.D.; Fatih Ezgu, M.D.; Maria J. de Castro Lopez, M.D.; Spyros Batzios, M.D.; Igor Nestrasil, M.D., Ph.D.; Saba Sile, M.D.; Ting Chang, Ph.D.; Jeffrey Zhang, Ph.D.; Javier Szwarcberg, M.D., M.P.H.; and Paul Harmatz, M.D.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need. Spruce's lead product candidate, tralesinidase alfa enzyme replacement therapy (TA-ERT), is in late-stage development for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type IIIB (MPS IIIB), or Sanfilippo Syndrome Type B, a devastating pediatric neurodegenerative disorder for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. TA-ERT has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union. To learn more, visit www.sprucebio.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

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Samir Gharib

President and CFO

Spruce Biosciences, Inc.

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