American Rebel Holdings: American Rebel CEO Andy Ross Appeared Last Night on Dr. Drew, Defending American Freedoms and Celebrating the Spirit of the American Dream

American Rebel Holdings (OTC:AREB) CEO Andy Ross took America's Patriotic Brand to Dr. Drew's national audience yesterday - discussing the Second Amendment, Stand Your Ground principles, patriotism, and his new Patriotic Anthem celebrating 250 years of America "Hold my Beer", with the full segment now available to watch on replay

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 28, 2026 / American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) Founder, Chairman & CEO Andy Ross appeared last night on Dr. Drew's nationally recognized platform, joining a powerful discussion centered around crime, personal freedoms, the Second Amendment, and the values that continue to define the American spirit. The full episode is now available to watch on replay.

Watch the replay here:

https://drdrew.com/2026/the-lie-of-decreasing-crime-ex-doj-advisor-exposes-fbi-doctoring-crime-stats-to-hide-huge-increase-in-violence-w-john-lott-ph-d-andy-ross-drew-thomas-allen-ask-dr-drew/

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. CEO Andy Ross segment begins around the 32:00 mark.

Watch the Replay and Share with Fellow Patriots who are true American Rebel's and love the USA

American Rebel Holdings encourages all fans, customers, investors, and patriots to watch or listen to last night's replay of Andy Ross's appearance on The Dr. Drew Podcast. His message - defending the Second Amendment and championing the values of faith, family, and freedom - reached millions of listeners and continues to grow American Rebel's national platform and brand awareness. Raise a Rebel Light Tall Boy Can, share the replay, and keep the conversation about American rights alive.

During last night's appearance, Ross passionately discussed the importance of protecting inherent American rights and freedoms, reinforcing American Rebel's unwavering support for the Constitution, individual liberty, personal responsibility, and the opportunities afforded to citizens of the United States of America. Ross also highlighted several "Stand Your Ground" examples and emphasized that American Rebel proudly stands behind law-abiding Americans who value faith, family, freedom, country, and the right to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"America remains the greatest country in the world because of the freedoms our founders fought for and generations of Americans have defended ever since," said Andy Ross. "At American Rebel, we're not afraid to say exactly what we stand for. We believe in the American Dream, we believe in personal freedom, and we believe people still want brands that unapologetically support those values."

The White House has emphasized that "the Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty," reflecting the very principles that guide American Rebel Holdings as a company and as a brand. Andy Ross has long been a leading voice for those principles - most notably through his anthem Cold Dead Hand, which became one of the most recognized Second Amendment songs in the country. The song's cultural impact reached far beyond music: it caught the attention of the hit History Channel series Counting Cars, where legendary builder Danny Koker crafted Andy a one-of-a-kind Second Amendment muscle car in one of the show's most popular and celebrated episodes. During last night's appearance on The Dr. Drew Podcast, Andy reflected on how American Rebel took on a life of its own - evolving from a song into a movement, and ultimately into the foundation of American Rebel Holdings: a company and brand built to support American values, the Constitution, and the people who live by them.

A New Anthem for America's 250th Birthday - Hold by Beer

Ross also discussed his patriotic anthem "Hold My Beer," written in celebration of America's upcoming 250th birthday. The song serves as both a tribute to America's past and a rallying cry for the nation's future - celebrating the hardworking Americans, entrepreneurs, veterans, first responders, and freedom-loving citizens who continue building this country every day. That optimism mirrors American Rebel's own growth and the consumer movement it has built around a simple but powerful promise.

American Rebel - A Brand Built on American Values

American Rebel was built to wear its values on its sleeve - and in our case, on every beer can. The Company's mission is printed right on the label: "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." That's not fine print - it's our promise to our customers. The phrase "Stand Your Ground" reflects a belief that law-abiding Americans should never be forced to retreat when protecting their lives, their families, or their freedoms.

Andy embodies that belief. At his Patriotic performances, he looks out and sees American Rebel Light raised high in the air - a symbol of the community of patriots who celebrate this country and the liberties we all share. As Andy has said, he is "all in on America and the American Dream." Our values "are not slogans - they are a consumer movement and a brand promise built into every can."

Growing a Patriotic Movement

Under Andy's leadership, American Rebel Holdings has grown from a patriotic idea into a thriving consumer brand. The Company executed a Master Brewing Agreement in August 2023 to expand distribution of American Rebel Light Beer, and the brand continues to grow across new markets. American Rebel is bullish on America - on American entrepreneurship, American workers, and the enduring values of faith, family, freedom, and country.

In addition to being a singer-songwriter and country-rock artist, Ross is Founder & CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc., parent company of American Rebel Beer. An outspoken advocate for constitutional rights and personal responsibility, Ross is frequently featured as a guest commentator across national television, radio, and podcast platforms including Fox & Friends, Fox News, Newsmax, Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, SiriusXM Patriot, ABC-TV, NBC-TV, CBS-TV, and numerous nationally syndicated programs.

About Andy Ross

Andy Ross is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB), and one of America's most passionate entrepreneurial voices for patriotism, the 2nd Amendment, and the freedoms that define this nation.

Before founding American Rebel, Ross founded Digital Ally in 2004 - completing the initial funding and product designs before uplisting the company to NASDAQ under the symbol DGLY. He later founded Ross Archery and launched his internationally broadcast television series, Maximum Archery World Tour, which ran for ten years before being rebranded as American Rebel.

American Rebel Holdings was officially founded in December 2014, inspired by a song Ross had recorded titled "American Rebel." Under his leadership, the company has grown from a concealed carry backpack startup - first unveiled at the NRA Annual Meeting in 2016 - into a diversified patriotic lifestyle brand encompassing premium beverages, safe manufacturing companies, apparel, and accessories. In August 2023, American Rebel signed a Master Brewing Agreement with Associated Brewing Company, launching American Rebel Beer.

Beyond business, Ross is an accomplished musician whose songwriting reflects his core beliefs. His catalogue includes Cold Dead Hand, I Stand for You - written from the perspective of the American flag - and his newest anthem, Hold My Beer, a celebration of America's 250th birthday. Ross recently performed live at Black Oak Amphitheater, delivering a high-energy patriotic set that embodied the spirit of the American Rebel brand.

For more information visit www.andyross.com

About Dr. Drew

Dr. Drew Pinsky is one of the most recognizable and trusted physician-media personalities in America. A board-certified specialist in both Internal Medicine and Addiction Medicine, Dr. Drew has treated tens of thousands of patients over his 40-year career and continues to run a private practice in Pasadena, California.

Dr. Drew first became a household name hosting the nationally syndicated radio show Loveline, which ran for 32 years and was later adapted into a nightly MTV series. He went on to host VH1's Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, anchor Dr. Drew On Call on HLN, and make dozens of appearances on programs including The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, Oprah, Ellen, and The View.

Today, Dr. Drew reaches a massive and loyal audience across multiple platforms:

The Dr. Drew Podcast - a long-running, weekly podcast with 636+ published episodes, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major platforms

The Adam and Dr. Drew Show - co-hosted with Adam Carolla, ranking in the Top 100 on Apple Podcasts (U.S. Comedy) with 2,000+ episodes published over 13 years

Ask Dr. Drew - a live-streamed interactive show on DrDrew.TV, covering breaking news, science, and social issues with celebrity and medical guests

PodcastOne Network - the platform network delivering 5.9 million monthly unique listeners and 18 million+ monthly downloads across its roster of shows

Dr. Drew holds a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.D. from the University of Southern California School of Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a Fellow of the American Board of Addiction Medicine, and a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He currently serves as Chief of the Medical Board for The Wellness Company.

With a combined social media and podcast footprint reaching millions of Americans weekly, Dr. Drew's platform provides American Rebel an exceptional stage to share its message of patriotism, freedom, and entrepreneurship.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AREB) operates as America's Patriotic Brand, designing and marketing branded products built around the themes of patriotism, independence, and the American spirit. The company's portfolio includes American Rebel Light Beer, branded apparel, safes, personal security products, and lifestyle accessories. American Rebel is led by CEO, musician, and entrepreneur Andy Ross.

American Rebel is bullish on America: bullish on American entrepreneurship, American workers, American retailers, American live music venues, American motorsports, and the enduring American values of faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company believes those values are not slogans - they are a consumer movement and a brand promise built into every can of American Rebel Light Beer.

Music plays a central role in American Rebel's brand identity, with the Company activating in high-impact venues that define American culture and nightlife. From the legendary honky tonks in its hometown of Nashville - including Kid Rock's, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy's, and the iconic Tootsie's Orchid Lounge on Lower Broadway - to the recently announced Tootsie's location in Panama City Beach, Florida, American Rebel continues to align with the stages and venues where patriotic fans gather, celebrate, and raise a cold beer. The Company now adds one of the nation's premier patriotic outdoor concert venues, Black Oak Amphitheater, expanding its presence into large-format live music environments that amplify the American Rebel lifestyle.

Through strategic partnerships across sports, music, racing, and entertainment, American Rebel continues building a lifestyle-driven consumer brand focused on connecting with hardworking Americans who value faith, family, freedom, and country. The Company's expanding NHRA sponsorship footprint - including partnerships with Tony Stewart Racing Nitro, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, and John Hall Racing - reflects American Rebel's commitment to creating authentic consumer engagement opportunities while supporting retail growth, national brand visibility, and shareholder value.

American Rebel Beer continues expanding distribution and awareness through experiential marketing, national media exposure, retail partnerships, and direct-to-consumer engagement initiatives across key markets throughout the United States.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com and americanrebel.com.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by CEO Andy Ross: THE AMERICAN REBEL STORY

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is the crisp, refreshing, all-American light lager crafted for patriots who love freedom, fast cars, country music, and celebrating the American way of life. Brewed for flavor, smoothness, and all-day drinkability, it delivers a clean, full-flavor experience with a lighter feel - making it the go-to choice for concerts, tailgates, and celebrations across the USA.

Anchored by its signature brand statement - "America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution Loving, National Anthem Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer." - American Rebel Light Beer celebrates freedom, Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of the American Dream.

PUT A CAN IN YOUR HAND: A Better-For-You Premium Light Lager Built to Win

American Rebel Light Beer is brewed for beer drinkers who want a crisp, clean, easy-drinking domestic light lager with a "better for you" profile, aligned with a brand that proudly champions American patriotism. It's the only BEER we're DRINKIN' ROUND HERE.

Product Profile:

Calories 110 per 12 oz Carbs 4g per 12 oz ABV 4.2% Recipe 100% all-malt - no adjuncts, no corn syrups, no rice extracts Process Cold, extended fermentation for crisp taste and brilliant clarity Brewed by City Brewing Company, La Crosse, Wisconsin, in partnership with the AlcSource beverage innovation team

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 18 states, including Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Mississippi, Minnesota, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Iowa, Alabama, Connecticut, and Kansas - with nationwide expansion continuing as America's Patriotic, "better-for-you" light beer.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, American Rebel Light Beer is proudly served in leading honky-tonks up and down Lower Broadway, bringing patriotic refreshment to the heart of Music City. The brand follows a Distributor-First growth strategy, prioritizing strong partnerships with top wholesalers to accelerate retail and on-premise availability and build national momentum.

For more information, visit AmericanRebelBeer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Public Disclosure

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts and may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including, to the extent applicable, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.'s business strategy, brand positioning, media exposure, audience reach, consumer engagement, national platform, public awareness, expected benefits of Andy Ross's media appearances, podcast and social-media exposure, marketing initiatives, patriotic music and entertainment activations, American Rebel Light Beer distribution, retail and on-premise availability, distributor and retailer relationships, venue relationships, brewing and production relationships, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, experiential marketing, product appeal, consumer demand, revenue opportunities, retail growth, national expansion, shareholder value, and the future performance of American Rebel Light Beer and the Company's other branded products, including safes, personal security products, apparel, accessories, and lifestyle products.

Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seek," "target," "project," "continue," "potential," "positioned," "grow," "expand," "accelerate," "build," "drive," "opportunity," "future," and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, plans, and information available to the Company as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results, events, or outcomes, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to convert media exposure, podcast appearances, patriotic messaging, music releases, sponsorships, and entertainment activations into measurable consumer demand, retail placements, distributor support, revenue, or profitability; the accuracy, reliability, and continuing relevance of third-party audience, podcast, social-media, venue, platform, or media metrics; market acceptance of American Rebel Light Beer and the Company's other branded products; changes in consumer preferences, purchasing behavior, discretionary spending, brand perception, and competitive conditions; the Company's ability to maintain and expand relationships with distributors, wholesalers, retailers, on-premise accounts, venues, brewers, co-packers, suppliers, sponsors, marketing partners, and entertainment partners; the availability, timing, cost, quality, and capacity of brewing, packaging, ingredients, aluminum cans, freight, logistics, raw materials, finished goods, and other supply-chain inputs; risks associated with alcohol beverage production, labeling, advertising, distribution, state-by-state approvals, age-restricted marketing, responsible-consumption requirements, product availability, and federal, state, and local alcohol beverage laws and regulations; risks related to product claims, nutritional information, "better-for-you" positioning, packaging statements, and advertising substantiation; risks associated with firearms, firearm storage, safes, personal security products, concealed-carry products, and related federal, state, and local laws and regulations; the Company's ability to protect, enforce, and avoid infringement of intellectual property, trademarks, trade names, slogans, music, images, likenesses, and other brand assets; reputational, political, cultural, consumer-response, or public-relations risks arising from the Company's patriotic positioning, public statements, executive appearances, third-party interviews, media content, or social-media activity; the performance, termination, renewal, or non-renewal of sponsorship, marketing, venue, brewing, distribution, licensing, and other commercial agreements; general economic, inflationary, tariff, interest-rate, credit-market, labor-market, political, regulatory, and industry conditions; the Company's liquidity, working capital, debt obligations, financing needs, ability to raise capital, cost of capital, and potential dilution from securities issuances, conversions, exchanges, financing transactions, or other capital-raising activities; the trading market, liquidity, volatility, quotation, listing, or delisting status of the Company's securities; the Company's ability to comply with SEC, OTC Markets, exchange, corporate-governance, disclosure, reporting, and internal-control requirements; risks related to material weaknesses or deficiencies in internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; litigation, claims, disputes, settlements, regulatory inquiries, enforcement matters, or other proceedings; the Company's ability to implement management's strategies, integrate acquisitions, achieve operating efficiencies, generate sufficient revenues, manage expenses, and continue as a going concern; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors described in the Company's public filings and disclosures, including its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures available through OTC Markets, as applicable.

Statements regarding distribution expansion, retail and on-premise availability, consumer engagement, national growth, media reach, sponsorship impact, product demand, revenue opportunities, shareholder value, and future brand performance should be understood as forward-looking and subject to the risks and uncertainties described above. Product availability is subject to distributor participation, retailer acceptance, inventory, production capacity, state and local laws, and age-restricted alcohol beverage regulations. Consumers must be of legal drinking age. Please drink responsibly.

References in this press release to Dr. Drew, The Dr. Drew Podcast, PodcastOne, Fox, Newsmax, Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business, SiriusXM, ABC, NBC, CBS, History Channel, Counting Cars, Tootsie's, Kid Rock's, Honky Tonk Central, Rippy's, Black Oak Amphitheater, NHRA, Tony Stewart Racing, Matt Hagan, Leah Pruett, John Hall Racing, City Brewing Company, AlcSource, Associated Brewing Company, and any other third-party names, marks, platforms, programs, venues, organizations, or individuals are for identification and descriptive purposes only and do not imply sponsorship, endorsement, approval, affiliation, or promotion of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. or its products unless expressly stated. All trademarks, service marks, trade names, and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Any investment decision should be made only on the basis of the Company's public filings and disclosures, including the risk factors and other information contained in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures available through OTC Markets, as applicable.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, American Rebel Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly release any updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

Retail and Distribution Inquiries:

Todd Porter, President, American Rebel Beverages

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Investor Contact:

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

ir@americanrebel.com

Media Contact:

info@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

SOURCE: American Rebel Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/american-rebel-ceo-andy-ross-appeared-last-night-on-dr.-drew-defending-1171635